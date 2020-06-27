Editor’s note: The News Courier will publish candidate announcements as we receive them and as space allows ahead of the Aug. 25 municipal election. Announcements should be no longer than 700 words and emailed to lora@athensnews-courier.com. They may be edited for length, grammar, style and content.
Madison resident Jocelyn Broer has announced her candidacy for Madison City Council District 4. The election will take place Aug. 25, and Broer has vowed that her campaign will not take donations from developers.
Broer is a small business owner and has been a resident of Madison for five and a half years.
“The theme of my campaign is ‘I’m Listening,’" Broer said. “Voters need to know that their elected officials are hearing their concerns, and I’m already speaking with my neighbors across District 4. I’ll have their backs on the issue most important to them.”
The Broer campaign platform follows.
• Sustainable growth: "As a small business owner, I know the importance of fiscal responsibility. We should be growing revenue and value for Madison residents, not problems. We achieve this by growing in a smart way which will allow us to maintain our quality of life."
• An innovative education system: "It’s no secret that Madison has the best public schools in North Alabama, and as your voice on the city council, I will make certain we stay on top. It’s important for our property values, but mostly, it’s important for our kids."
• Accountability in local government: "In order for our local government to maintain trust with the public, we must be transparent on the policies, processes and outcomes that affect our communities. I promise you this: I will never accept donations from developers."
“I want everyone to feel connected, and I believe that happens when we are all informed and involved in local government. Busy moms and dads should be able to focus on their families, jobs and businesses, and know that their elected officials will have their backs,” Broer said. “Whether you’ve lived in Madison 50 years or 5 minutes, I am listening to you.”
Visit JocelynForMadison.com to learn more about her campaign.
