Madison City Schools is adding an eighth elementary school to their district, this time in Limestone County.
According to Madison City Schools, this new facility will be located in Limestone County between Hardiman and Segers Roads, south of Powell Road. This places the school approximately 1 mile west of County Line Road.
The system anticipates the school to possibly be in the $40 million range, but it is "to be determined when the building design is completed by architectural and engineering firms and the project is put out for bid."
It will be constructed using a $58 million bond issue.
"Bond amount borrowing is based on current school property/sales taxes, state and federal allocations, debt, city and school system growth projections, and other financial data," MCS said.
It will have the capacity to hold approximately 900 students.
According to MCS, "this will be Madison's 8th elementary school. Current elementary enrollment puts the district at about 95 percent capacity in those elementary schools and population projections based on housing units that have already been approved show enrollment will surpass capacity within several years without a new school."
This announcement comes only months before the new Journey Middle School is set to open at 217 Celtic Drive.
"Journey Middle is nearly completely finished, with landscaping and a few other punch list items taking place now. It will open in August for the 2023-2024 school year," MCS said.
This facility will have the capacity to hold 1,200 students. 650 students will be enrolled during its first year of operation.
"Rising 8th and 7th graders who were rezoned to Journey had a choice on whether to remain at Discovery or Liberty. Rising 6th graders who live in the new Journey Zones will attend Journey this fall," MCS said.
This is a developing story. The News Courier will follow up with Superintendent Ed Nichols in the coming week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.