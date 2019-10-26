Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority customers who live within the city limits of Madison might soon pay a little more for water after the authority's board voted Thursday to approve a franchise agreement with the city.
Daryl Williamson, the utility's chief executive officer, said the agreement is a result of continued annexations by Madison into LCWSA's service area. He told the board if the utility made no improvements to its infrastructure, an agreement wouldn't be necessary. However, the utility is working to improve service in a few areas of the city, including on Hardiman and Bowers roads.
“There's ample growth (in Madison), so it was just a matter of time before we entered into a franchise agreement,” Williamson said, adding the 3% franchise fee would be imposed by the city of Madison, not LCWSA. “It's just a tax they're assessing on their folks.”
An LCWSA customer in Madison would pay an average of $1.50 more per month. The fee will take effect Nov. 1.
The city of Madison previously imposed a 3% fee on wastewater treatment.
Only those who live in Madison-annexed Limestone County will be assessed the fee, which will be noted on LCWSA customer statements. The fee is collected by LCWSA, then remitted back to the city of Madison.
Williamson said the agreement would be good for 30 years.
Madison projects
Ongoing and future projects in Madison were also discussed at Thursday's meeting. Engineer Alan Lash told the board that efforts to run a 12-inch water line are continuing and all materials related to the project had been received. He added it's possible LCWSA might have to purchase another utility easement to complete the project.
In June, the LCWSA board voted to approve the project at a cost of $1 million. Williamson cited the need for improved residential water service and fire flow requirements as reasons for the upgrade.
The utility also plans to install a 12-inch line on Bowers Road at an estimated cost of $800,000. Williamson told the board that residents in the area are currently being supplied by a 6-inch line in the vicinity of Segars and Burgreen roads.
“Those (customers) are seeing a swing in pressure, and it is directly related to (residential) irrigation,” he said. “The project will help us get the adequate amount of water to the East Limestone and Burgreen areas.”
At Thursday's meeting, the board approved an agreement in the amount of $51,700 with Goodwyn Mills Cawood, which will engineer and oversee the project.
Debt program
The LCWSA also voted 3-1 Thursday to approve participation in a program to help the utility recoup outstanding customer debt. Board member Richard Robinson was the dissenting vote.
Under the program, the Association of County Commissions of Alabama would work with the Alabama Department of Revenue to garnish state income tax refunds of anyone who owes at least $25 to the utility and is at least 60 days delinquent.
It doesn't cost anything for the LCWSA to participate in the program. The ACCA retains an administrative fee of $25 per customer account collected.
Williamson told the board the utility has about $90,000 in uncollected bad debt. He explained if the ACCA could collect even half that amount, it would equate to an employee salary or a piece of equipment.
The ACCA has offered the program since 2014, but it received a stamp of approval from the Alabama Legislature during the 2019 regular session. The program collects on a number of debts, including student loans, unpaid child support, Medicaid payments, overpayment of unemployment compensation, court fines and monies owed to housing authorities.
Other business
In other business, the LCWSA board:
• Received an update on a two-part agreement to purchase the town of Elkmont's water system. Williamson said, per the agreement, the LCWSA will continue to operate Elkmont's system until it can be formally closed. The other part allows LCWSA to acquire Elkmont's water easements and tanks, though Williamson said only the tank at the Elkmont Industrial Park would continue to be used. The LCWSA board voted in June to purchase Elkmont's water system for $270,000; and
• Approved the purchase of a new 150-horsepower pump for the Burgreen booster station at a cost of $32,852. It also approved the purchase of a 300-horsepower pump for the North Limestone treatment plant at a cost of $70,093.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.