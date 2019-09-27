A federal jury on Thursday indicted a Madison man for conspiracy to distribute the powerful synthetic painkiller fentanyl, officials announced Friday.
Jonathan Ryan Miller, 38, faces a one-count indictment of conspiring to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl that resulted in a person’s death in December 2017. Miller's indictment was announced by U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and Clay Morris, assistant special agent in charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration.
“Opioids, especially Fentanyl, are deadly and are responsible for too many overdoses in the Northern District,” Town said. “The safety and well-being of our communities remains my top priority and we will continue to counter the distribution of opioids by aggressively bringing these dealers to justice.”
The penalty for distributing a controlled substance that results in death is 20 years to life in prison and a maximum $1 million fine.
DEA investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher Sr. is prosecuting.
