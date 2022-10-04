A single-vehicle crash at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, has claimed the life of a Madison man.
Mark Anthony Stacey, 57, was critically injured when the 2010 Chevy Aveo that he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Stacey, who was not utilizing his seat belt at the time of crash, was ejected and was transported to Athens Limestone Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The crash occurred on U.S. 72 near York Lane, approximately one mile west of Athens, in Limestone County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate
