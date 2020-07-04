Editor’s note: The News Courier will publish candidate announcements as we receive them and as space allows ahead of the Aug. 25 municipal election. Announcements should be no longer than 700 words and emailed to lora@athensnews-courier.com. They may be edited for length, grammar, style and content.
Marc Highsmith, a former inspector general of U.S. Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal, retired Army lieutenant colonel and combat veteran, has announced his campaign for mayor of Madison.
Highsmith, 46, planned to make a formal announcement live on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms from his home in Madison at 6 p.m. Friday. He said part of his run is out of concern about the City of Madison's government, and he invites everyone to join his virtual announcement.
“Too many people do not participate in our elections, too many decisions are made with too little input and even less outreach, and officials who should accept responsibility to recognize and correct problems our city faces often fail to do so," Highsmith said. "Government cannot truly represent its citizens if it is not accountable, inclusive and transparent.”
Highsmith served the country for more than two decades and now wants to serve the Madison community.
“I want to build a community that is inclusive to all the citizens of Madison," he said. "A community that is transparent to decisions that are made affecting this great city of Madison. Representatives of the people of Madison must be accountable for all their actions. It is time for change, and I want to bring that change to Madison."
Military backgrounds are common in Highsmith's family. His father served in the military as well, and his wife, Vicki, continues to serve as a civilian employee of the U.S. Army, he said.
Highsmith and his wife have been married for 23 years and have two children — Ravyn, a University of Alabama in Huntsville graduate in communications, media and political science; and Darius II, a James Clemens High graduate and current University of Alabama at Birmingham sophomore majoring in biology.
Highsmith said he is connected to the community through deep friendships and valued colleagues. He listed volunteer work at organizations feeding the homeless and in voter registration drives among his many contributions to the Madison community. He served as youth leader in his previous churches and presently is an active member of Restoration Foursquare Church in Madison.
Highsmith helped people from other countries as a Friends of Africa volunteer in Djibouti. He believes the experience gave him a chance to provide much-needed supplies to the community and teach English and team-building to the Djiboutian people.
Back at home, Highsmith would like to thank all the workers and staff on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. He requests everyone to wear a mask and keep social distance in public.
"Wearing mask is a way that we can all work to keep all our citizens safe,” he said.
He believes there is a lot of good in Madison that needs to be preserved and enhanced, and that it will require some change to "reach the great heights this city is destined for."
“It is you who can make that change happen," Highsmith said. "It is time for change. I will not be in the pockets of special interest groups, PACs and dark money groups. I will be a good steward of the taxpayer money. I can promise you that.”
He also vowed to be transparent as mayor.
“As a military officer, I took an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States, even at the risk of my own life," he said. "When I am mayor, I promise to conduct the people’s business in full public view, to seek participation of every citizen and to accept responsibility not only for what I do but for what I allow to be done.”
Visit www.highsmith4mayor.com to learn more about Highsmith and his platform. Voters can also interact with Highsmith on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
“I am running for an office of trust," he said. "Public participation is the air that a campaign breathes. I don’t just request your input; I need it.”
