From Madison Police Department: The 11-year-old boy reported missing in Madison has been located, according to the Madison Police Department. The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
Mrs. Martha Elizabeth Sisson, 79, joined her heavenly Father on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Eloyce Bromley and was born January 31, 1940, in Florence, Alabama. She is survived by William (Gene), her loving husband of 62 years and her three children.…
Doris Marie Romine, 77, of Athens, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Romine was born July 24, 1942, in Limestone County. She was a member of West Hobbs Street Church of Christ, retired from NASA, and a 1960 graduate of Athens Bible School. Funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan.…
Funeral for Will Sledge Sr. is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Round Island Creek Mission Center. Burial: Thatch-Mann Cemetery. Royal Funeral Home-Mason Chapel directing. He was born Jan. 12, 1933, and died Dec. 28, 2019.
