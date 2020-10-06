Madison Police are asking the public's help in locating a man suspected of killing a Huntsville man, according to a release from the department.
MPD Chief Dave Jernigan said officers were notified around 1 a.m. Tuesday that a victim's remains had been found on the roadside in the 200 block of Slaughter Road, near the railroad crossing north of Madison Boulevard. The victim was identified by authorities as Michael Anthony Baker.
Jernigan said a suspect was also identified — 39-year-old Jonathan Taylor Stephens, described by MPD as a white male, 6 feet and 2 inches tall, around 200 pounds in weight, with brown hair and brown eyes.
"Stephens' whereabouts are unknown at this time," Jernigan said. "He is a fugitive and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous."
An arrest warrant has been obtained for Stephens, charging him with murder, the chief said. MPD believes Stephens may be driving a black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck with Alabama tag 9514AT5.
"If the public is aware of Stephens' whereabouts, the Madison Police Department is requesting you take no action yourself but contact local law enforcement to report this information," Jernigan said.
Because the railroad crossing is part of Huntsville Police Department's jurisdiction, HPD has said the investigation will be "a joint-jurisdictional effort."
