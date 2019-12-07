The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has awarded a $258,277 grant to enhance recycling efforts in Madison, according to a press release.
The grant will be used to purchase rolling curbside carts, which will benefit Madison’s recycling program by further developing and enhancing curbside collection efforts.
Madison was one of 19 organizations to receive funding from the program this year. Since 2008, ADEM has awarded more than 175 grants providing more than $19 million for development and operation of local recycling programs.
“Recycling can provide environmental and economic benefits for citizens across Alabama,” said ADEM Director Lance LeFleur. “I am proud ADEM can utilize this grant program and our technical resources to support this effort.”
Grants are awarded to further recycling in accordance with recommendations contained in the 2016 Southeast Recycling Development Consortium report entitled “A Plan for Boosting Material Recovery and Recycling in Alabama.” The report concluded communities should focus on creating a “hub and spoke recycling model” using curbside collection.
This system encourages collection of recyclable material from smaller communities, which is delivered to a larger centralized material recovery facility. For rural communities unable to participate in such a system or to provide curbside service, the report and ADEM encourages the use of local drop-off or convenience centers for recycling.
Madison’s recycling program collects paper, cardboard, plastics and aluminum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.