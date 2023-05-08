I-65 standstill

A view from Upper Elkton road of I-65 south traffic around 7 a.m. on Friday, May 5. Cars were turning around to get back off the Elkmont exit.

 Nicolle S. Praino/The News Courier

I-65 southbound was shut down Friday morning in Limestone County after a crash around 4 a.m. The road did not reopen for more than six hours and caused a major traffic backup.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told The News Courier on Monday a commercial mail truck struck a guard rail early Friday morning according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The interstate was backed up to at least the Elkmont exit around 7 a.m. and people were turning their cars around to get off the stand still on the highway.

It was reopened after the wreck was cleaned up around 9:25 a.m.

