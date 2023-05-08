I-65 southbound was shut down Friday morning in Limestone County after a crash around 4 a.m. The road did not reopen for more than six hours and caused a major traffic backup.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told The News Courier on Monday a commercial mail truck struck a guard rail early Friday morning according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The interstate was backed up to at least the Elkmont exit around 7 a.m. and people were turning their cars around to get off the stand still on the highway.
It was reopened after the wreck was cleaned up around 9:25 a.m.
