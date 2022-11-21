Over the weekend, Athens Main Street and the Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce hosted the 36th Annual Christmas Open House.
“Even with the chillier than normal temps, shoppers and their families came out to support local this weekend,” said Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson. “We had a packed Merchants Alley for the kickoff to the weekend on Friday night. Locals, Downtown with Devin and Things in Common Choir began the weekend of holiday music.”
She went on to say, “new this year, live music continued throughout the weekend on the courthouse steps and was enjoyed by patrons and ice skaters alike.”
This event marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season in Athens.
“Christmas Open House historically kicks off the holiday shopping season for our downtown which is crucial to the bottom line for our small businesses. They work very hard to stock their shelves, create promotions, and give that special personal service we are know for downtown,” Richardson explained.
The holiday season is a community effort that exhibits the City’s motto of “Classic. Southern. Character.”
“Many organizations come together with the downtown merchants each year to create what has become a wonderful, small-town holiday atmosphere,” Richardson said. “From Athens Utilities putting up the Christmas wreaths, to the Limestone County Commission decorating the Courthouse and lawn, to the Athens-Limestone Chamber and Athens Main Street putting on Christmas Open House and the Christmas Parade, to Athens-Limestone Tourism hosting their beautiful North Pole Stroll, to the finale of the season, Athens Main Street’s Sippin Cider, this collaboration is unique to our downtown and strives to create both the economic boost our small businesses need and the activities our community craves.”
