One of the many casualties of COVID-19 during 2020 has been the fundraising efforts of the Athens City Schools Foundation. Though the foundation is a private, autonomous nonprofit entity whose board is not appointed by ACS, the two work together towards the common goal of aiding students and teachers in the system.
Thanks to the help of Athens High graduate Lee Boles, the ACS Foundation will be getting some funds to aid in its mission. Boles owns three local Valero gas stations, and during the month of December, she has pledged to donate one cent from every gallon sold to the foundation as a fundraiser.
“She (Boles) contacted me one day and asked if the foundation would be interested in working with her for a fundraiser, and we jumped at the opportunity,” said Marcia Day, president of the ACS Foundation. “So far this year the pandemic has canceled all of our fundraising, and we have been searching for ways to raise money.”
Day said she loves the idea because people in Athens are going to buy gasoline anyway, so if anyone would like to help out, why not buy from one of these three stations this month? She said purchasing fuel also does not bring about much worry as far as the pandemic is concerned.
“We are very excited about this,” Day said. “There are banners up at all three locations, which are convenient to every area of town.”
Day said the “whole purpose” of the ACS Foundation is to support teachers and students in the system by providing money for things like extra school supplies and training for educators.
“One program we sponsor is every third grade student in Athens City Schools has access learning how to play the violin,” Day said. “A member of the Huntsville symphony teaches a class, and at the end they will have a little concert for their parents.”
Day said the foundation also provides classroom grants to teachers who have put in applications, which go through a review process.
