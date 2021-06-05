editor's pick
MAKING PROGRESS: Work coming along at new Jimmy Gill Park
- The News Courier
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Kathy M. Swanner, 62, of Athens passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at her residence. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Copeland Cemetery. Visitation will be noon-1:30 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Shawnta Denise Holt, 47, of Athens, Alabama, will be 1 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Peoples Funeral Home, Athens. Public viewing 10 a.m. until noon at Peoples Funeral Home. Burial in Thatch-Mann Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest reports for 6/3/21
- Victim identified in fatal Wednesday crash
- Arrest reports for 6/1/21
- LIMESTONE GRAND JURY: Man accused of traveling to Athens for sex with minor
- Lambert, Amerson get 30 years for Gatlin murder
- Open door policy leads to great results for Tanner boys' soccer
- Arrest reports for 5/29/21
- Arrest reports for 6/1/21
- Athens Saturday Market opens June 5
- Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver to host football camp in Athens
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.