Work continues at the new Jimmy Gill Park location on Hine Street. This photo from May 24 shows progress being made on a shelter that will include a kitchen and restrooms. Construction on the park has been broken down into multiple phases, but once completed, the area will feature a walking trail, sports fields and even a small lake. “It will have everything the old park had plus a few new amenities,” council member Frank Travis said during a meeting last year. “The pavilion will be larger than the old one at 50 feet by 100 feet.” The original Jimmy Gill Park, named after late councilman Jimmy Gill, was moved from West Sanderfer Road to make way for Toyota Boshoku’s manufacturing plant. The land being used for the new park is the former Woodland Golf Course. Twelve acres of the land will be used for the park.