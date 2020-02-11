An Athens man was arrested on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child after an officer spotted him "acting strangely" while caring for his 2-month-old son, an official said.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said Athens-Limestone Ambulance Service requested APD's assistance with a situation early Sunday morning in the 300 block of Wickerberry Lane. When Officer Joseph Kimery arrived with the ambulance, he found 47-year-old Joseph Shane Greenhaw "under the influence of an unknown substance," Johnson said.
It was determined Greenhaw hadn't slept for several days and his ability to care for the child was severely affected, Johnson said. Limestone County Department of Human Resources was contacted to take the child.
Greenhaw was booked at the police department and transported to the Limestone County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.