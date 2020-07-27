Athens Police Department has arrested a man believed to be the culprit behind the burglary of a local church.
According to Police Chief Floyd Johnson, 22-year-old Eric Frehley Chambers of Huntsville was arrested Wednesday. Johnson said Athens Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located at 1207 E. Pryor St., reported a burglary April 12.
“After an investigation, Chambers was developed as a suspect by Sergeant Jonathan Caldwell,” Johnson said. “Chambers was booked at the police department and transferred to the county jail.”
Chambers has been charged with third-degree burglary. Records show he was released on a $2,500 bond Thursday.
