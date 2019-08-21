A Russellville man was arrested by Athens police Tuesday for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender with local law enforcement, an official said.
Capt. Trevor Harris said 50-year-old Kenneth Durant Newell moved from his registered address in Athens without notifying local law enforcement, which resulted in the first count. The second count against Newell was filed when he failed to appear before local law enforcement every three months to verify his registration information as required by the state Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Court records show Newell failed to register and terminated his residence between March 1 and June 8. He was out on bond after being indicted by a Limestone County grand jury on a previous charge of violating SORNA, and an order for his arrest was filed June 13.
At the time of his arrest Tuesday, Newell was found to be living at a trailer park in Russellville.
After being booked at the Athens Police Department, Newell was placed in the Limestone County Jail. Bail was set at $30,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.