Athens police arrested a man Friday morning and charged him with third-degree burglary after he allegedly damaged property at a local apartment complex.
According to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson, the department received a call of a burglary at Water Oaks Apartments on Elm Street.
“When officers arrived they were told by witnesses a male had kicked the door to the office open and then damaged a computer monitor in the office,” he said in a release. “Officers talked with the suspect and later arrested him.”
APD arrested 27-year-old Ricky Ladon Nunley. Johnson said he was booked at the police department before being transferred to the Limestone County Jail. Bond was set at $2,500.
