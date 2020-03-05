A tip led to the arrest of a Madison man accused of trading pornographic computer images of children with others, an official said.
Richard Holland Feehan, 57, of 25566 Mahalo Circle, Madison, was arrested Wednesday night in Limestone County on a charge of dissemination/display of child pornography, said Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. Investigator Kristin King made the arrest.
Authorities believe Feehan was sending or receiving the images, Young said.
"He was basically trading them with others," he said.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children discovered the images and notified the Sheriff's Office, Young said. The organization can determine when someone uploads such images online and track the ISP (Internet Service Provider) number linked to the computer, he said.
Feehan, whose bail has not yet been set, remained in the Limestone County Jail on the charge Thursday afternoon. No court date has been set.
NCMEC is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) that works with families, victims, private industry, law enforcement and the public to help prevent child abductions, recover missing children and provide services to deter and combat child sexual exploitation.
