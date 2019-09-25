A Huntsville man was arrested Wednesday in connection with multiple armed robberies in Athens and Limestone County, an official said.
Limestone County Sheriff's Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer, said Tony Deshawn Lamar, 24, was arrested on three counts of first-degree robbery. He is being held in the Limestone County Jail. Bail has not been set.
Lamar became a suspect following a joint investigation by the sheriff's office and Athens Police Department into recent robberies over the past couple of weeks, Young said. Lamar is accused of robbing the Dollar General on Alabama 99 Sept. 15, the Dollar General on U.S. 72 West Sept. 24, and MAPCO on South Jefferson Street during this time, Young said.
On Tuesday night, Athens Police Sgt. Dusty Meadows saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's vehicle and was able to obtain enough information about it before the suspect eluded him. He relayed the information to the LCSO.
On Wednesday morning, deputies and investigators with the LCSO and APD arrested Lamar at his workplace, Redline Steel in Tanner.
