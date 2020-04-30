Police have charged a man with stealing a trailer from the T-Mobile parking lot in Athens in March.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said Wednesday officers arrested 24-year-old Christopher Michael Echols Jr. on Wednesday morning in the 8800 block of U.S. 72 West in Madison on a warrant charging him with first-degree theft of property.
He is accused of stealing the trailer from the parking lot off U.S. 72 on March 13 or 14, Johnson said.
Echols was booked at the police department and transferred to the Limestone County Jail, where bail is set at $5,000.
