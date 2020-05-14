A man from Hazel Green accused of trying to run over another man with a vehicle in 2016 was arrested Wednesday on a charge of reckless endangerment, records show.
Limestone County Sheriff's Deputy Richard Clanton picked up the suspect, Jonathan Collins Simmons, 39, of 100 block Reba Road, after another agency arrested him on an outstanding warrant, according to the complaint filed April 26, 2016, said Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office.
According to the complaint filed April 26, 2016, in Limestone County District Court by Sheriff's Lt. Jay Stinnett, Simmons tried to run over Carlos Cay around April 19, 2016. Court records available Thursday did not indicate where in Limestone County the alleged crime occurred.
