A Danville man who led deputies on chase in a stolen vehicle before taking hostages and setting fire to a home in Limestone County was arrested Monday after the grand jury indicted him on 15 charges related to the incident, records show.
Ronnie Tyler Gwynn Parker, 26, of 7484 Alabama 36, is charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, seven counts of attempted murder, one count of first-degree arson of an occupied building, one count of first-degree theft of a motor vehicle, one count of attempting to elude, one count of possession of a destructive device or weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief.
The events began around 6 a.m. Oct. 21, 2018, when deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. In a press release, LCSO Public Information Officer Stephen Young said Parker was spotted in the vehicle less than 30 minutes later, but he led deputies on a chase instead of stopping.
He fired at five of the deputies and rammed a patrol car while trying to escape, Young said. Parker's girlfriend was being held against her will inside the vehicle, which also contained a homemade bomb.
After abandoning the vehicle in a field, Parker and the woman went to a home on Sewell Road, where they pretended they had broken down and needed to use the phone. The elderly couple who lived there let them in, then heard the LCSO helicopter overhead, Young said.
As the husband walked outside, deputies pulled into the driveway and Parker locked the door, effectively taking the elderly man's wife as a hostage. When Parker realized there wasn't a gun inside the home, he sprayed it with accelerant and set it on fire.
Young said Sheriff Mike Blakely negotiated the release of the elderly woman, and the girlfriend escaped through a window. Parker was also pulled from the window, then arrested.
Records show Parker was indicted on the charges Dec. 6, 2018. However, he was not arrested until Monday. Bail is set at $247,500, with a hearing set for Nov. 7.
