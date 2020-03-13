Two men were hospitalized Thursday and one remains in the hospital with stab wounds after he forced his way into his former girlfriend’s home and assaulted her, her children and her boyfriend.
Once he is released from the hospital, Timothy Steven Walters, 41, of Athens, is facing arrest warrants for second-degree burglary, domestic violence assault, third-degree assault and violating a protection order.
Around 6 a.m. Thursday, Limestone County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 22000 block of Hays Mill Road. They discovered the two men had been injured in an altercation during a burglary. Walters had forced his way into his estranged ex-girlfriend’s residence, assaulted her, her children and her boyfriend. At one point during the altercation, the boyfriend accessed a pocket knife and stabbed Walters, who suffered minor injuries. Walters assaulted the ex-girlfriend when she tried to render medical aid.
Investigators arrived and discovered Walters had previously broken into his ex-girlfriend’s home while she and her boyfriend were there. Walters had been harassing her since their 2018 breakup, and she had obtained a protection from abuse order, which is still active. Walters was arrested Jan. 7 for second-degree burglary and violating a protection order in that case.
Investigators also discovered a long-documented history of Walters violating the protection order by repeatedly calling the victim, coming to her residence and threatening her.
Walters and the woman's boyfriend were transported by ambulance to Athens-Limestone Hospital. The boyfriend was released. Walters was then transferred to Huntsville Hospital, where he remains in the intensive care unit.
