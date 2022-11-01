Jason Chad Turner

Jason Chad Turner, of Lester, was charged in the death of his brother, George, on Oct. 30.

Editor's Note

In the Nov. 1 edition of The News Courier, a story ran from exactly one year ago about a murder charge for Jason Chad Turner. It was added to this year's paper in error. A link can be found on the side of this page to that original story. This update, provided below, on Turner's case can be found on page 3A of the Nov. 2 edition.

 

Jason Chad Turner, indicted for murder, is on a settlement docket in Judge Chadwick Wise’s court at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Turner entered a not guilty plea and waived his arraignment on June 9, 2022.

Turner was indicted on Feb. 24, 2022. He had been arrested for murder on Nov. 1, 2021, after a confrontation on his property with his brother, George Michael Turner. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that Jason shot George twice, resulting in his death.

Jason was taken into custody without incident at the time and released on a $150,000 bond on Nov. 9, 2021.

The New Courier spoke to Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin to check on the status of the case. He said it is pending trial.

