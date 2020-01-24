A Meridianville man has been arrested in connection with a 2018 wreck that killed his passenger in Limestone County, records show.
Donald Dewayne Patterson, 38, of 134 Carleigh Falls Drive, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging him with reckless murder and driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Limestone County Circuit Court records.
Patterson is accused of causing a fatal wreck on Sunday, June 10, 2018, that killed Jason Michael Conley, 35, of Athens.
Records show the single-vehicle crash occurred at 1:50 a.m. on Edgewood Road, five miles north of Athens. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said at the time Patterson, who was driving a Chevrolet Corvette with Conley as his passenger, left the roadway and hit a ditch and a tree. Conley was pronounced dead at the scene. Patterson was taken to Huntsville Hospital by MedFlight helicopter for treatment of his injuries, West said.
On June 12, 2019, the Limestone County grand jury handed down a two-count indictment against Patterson in connection with the wreck. Count one accuses him of recklessly engaging in conduct with "extreme indifference to human life" and creating "a grave risk of death" by driving under the influence and wrecking his vehicle, which killed Conley. Count two accuses Patterson of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the indictment.
Alabama State Trooper Michael Edwards, who investigated the crash, testified before the grand jury.
Patterson was released from Limestone County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond.
No trial date has been set.
