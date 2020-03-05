An Athens man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of attempted murder and first-degree domestic violence in an assault on his parents, Athens City Councilman Frank Travis and his wife, Sharon, records show.
Sean Tyson Travis, 34, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect at the arraignment in Limestone County Circuit Court. Authorities believe he intentionally used his vehicle to strike his parents in the driveway of their home the night of Sept. 12, 2019. The couple was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where the councilman spent about two weeks recovering in the intensive care unit. Part of one leg had to be amputated.
Sean Travis was indicted Oct. 24, 2019, on six charges — two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree domestic violence, second-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief.
Trial is tentatively set for 9 a.m. Monday, May 11, in Circuit Judge Robert Baker's courtroom.
He remained jailed Thursday in Limestone County and is forbidden from having contact with his parents or going on their property, according to court records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.