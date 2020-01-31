A man believed to be a suspect in the theft of two new duck boats has been cleared of a connection to the case, an official said.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputy and public information officer Stephen Young said Terry Chike Akpua of Bowie, Maryland, was initially thought to have facilitated the theft and sale of the boats on social media. The boats were stolen in October from Backwoods Landing in Madison.
Two suspects, Demetrius Virginia, 34, and Cartez Horne, 29, each from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, were arrested in Jonesboro, Arkansas, in connection to the thefts. They were each charged with four counts of first-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.
Authorities also sought Akpua, but he wasn't involved.
“It was discovered that the pair came into possession of Akpua’s identifying information after his wallet was stolen,” Young said in a statement. “The pair have reportedly been selling stolen items across Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas and possibly other states.”
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone who purchased items from a person presenting Maryland identification with Akpua's name on it to contact Investigator Caleb Durden at 256-232-0111.
