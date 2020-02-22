Athens Arts League wants to fire up the night and support a good cause with this year's take on Mardi Gras festivities.
Thanks to a partnership with Athens State University, Limestone County Churches Involved and others, shopping carts decorated in the "Fire Up The Night" theme will form the Athens Mardi Gras Parade with a Purpose at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in downtown Athens. The carts are provided by Lowe's and decorated by various groups.
Spectators are asked to bring canned food for the LCCI Food Bank to place in the carts as parade marchers push them from High Cotton Arts on Washington Street and past the Limestone County Courthouse on Marion Street, then back again.
"Last year, the community helped us donate about 400 cans to LCCI Food Bank," Jennifer Hilton Sampieri, Athens Art League board president, said.
Pre-parade festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. at High Cotton Arts. Children can decorate masks and crowns provided by Athens Arts League, or they can bring umbrellas and wagons to decorate. They can then rock their decorated gear as they check out a fire truck from Athens Fire & Rescue, string beads at Athens State University's Center for Lifelong Learning or view the Mardi Gras lights at the Limestone County Courthouse.
Square Clock Coffee will have red beans and rice for sale until 6 p.m. A taco vendor and Girl Scout cookie booth will also be available. Musical entertainment will be provided starting at 6:15 p.m. by the Athens High School jazz band in front of the Center for Lifelong Learning and by East Limestone High School jazz band in front of High Cotton Arts.
Follow "Athens Mardi Gras Parade with a Purpose" on Facebook for more information.
