Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks praised protest organizers and participants during a recent city council meeting, even reading a proclamation that reiterates the city's stance in support of citizens' right to protest.
He shared the proclamation and support during the June 8 Athens City Council meeting. The protests in Athens have touched on a number of subjects, from police brutality and the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer May 25 to the need for unity against racism and injustice.
Marks said protest organizers did a “great job” and said the march held June 6 was “very well done." That march started at Athens Middle School and was escorted by Athens Police as marchers made their way to The Square, where participants were invited to speak on the Limestone County Courthouse steps before the crowd dispersed.
Marks also mentioned a demonstration by several youths under an oak tree June 7 at the Limestone County Courthouse.
While some protests around the country have broken down into violence, demonstrations and marches in Athens have remained civil. The proclamation from his office that affirmed the city supports the right of its residents to obtain permits and protest peacefully.
Other business
While speaking on other topics, Marks mentioned the sidewalk dining at multiple restaurants on The Square has “been a hit” and said it should be kept “full time.”
Councilman Harold Wales voiced concerns of trucks moving in and out of the Old Stone subdivision due to construction. He said they were dropping dirt and gravel and were potentially hazardous for kids traveling around the neighborhood.
Councilman Wayne Harper said he had spoken with someone from that company and asked the trucks be rerouted to a safer entrance and exit, adding he had been assured they would be.
In other business, the council voted unanimously to reappoint Martha Chandler to the Houston Memorial Library Board for a new four-year term, which will run through June 29, 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.