A bill approved during the last session of the Alabama Legislature requires a different process for couples seeking to get married, and that process starts today.
The bill, signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey, nixes the process of obtaining a marriage license and instead requires an Alabama Marriage Certificate. There are several notable differences in the two forms, but an official said it shouldn't cause any major headaches for lovebirds.
“I think there's mostly just going to be a lot of questions,” Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof said this week. “It goes into effect Thursday, unless an Alabama Attorney General's Office opinion says otherwise.”
The process then
Prior to the new certificate, couples would go to a probate court office and complete an application to obtain a marriage license. The license was good for 30 days and couples were able to get married anywhere within the state of Alabama.
Couples also paid a $70 fee to the probate office and provided a photo ID to verify ages. The office would make sure one or both parties — if divorced — was outside the 60-day window to get remarried. The office also ensured that the couple was not closely related and that anyone below age 18 but at least 16 had the signatures of both parents.
If all requirements were met, the probate office would issue a license, which would then have to be solemnized by the officiant who performed the ceremony. After the officiant signed, the license had to be filed with the probate office, which would send the information to the state to be recorded.
Woodroof said his office has processed about 50 marriage licenses per month over the last two and a half years.
The process now
In addition to changing the form, couples are no longer required to hold a ceremony and obtain the signature of an officiant. The marriage certificate does not have a place for the person who performs the ceremony to sign. The certificate is available through the probate office or the Alabama Department of Public Health's website, https://bit.ly/2Hxm9lR.
The certificate still requires information about the persons getting married, including information about previous marriages and a reason for the end of a previous marriage. It only requires the signature of one parent if a minor is getting married.
The certificate must be signed in front of a notary public, who must notarized the signatures of the couple. The notary must also affix a notary seal and sign the document. That document is then returned to the probate office with a $70 filing fee.
Woodroof said there is one important point for couples to remember. The effective date of the marriage is the latter of the signatures. For example, if a couple holds a wedding ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 31, but can't have the certificate notarized until Tuesday, Sept. 2, the state will recognize the date of marriage as Sept. 2. The Limestone probate office does not provide notary services for marriage certificates.
Woodroof said the new form is relatively straightforward compared to the previous marriage application. He said those with questions are free to call his office at 256-233-6427 or visit the website at https://bit.ly/2UdSNhn.
Why the law changed
Ever since same-sex marriage became legal in Alabama, a few of the state's 68 probate judges had refused to issue marriage licenses to anyone so they didn't have to give them to gay couples. Alabama law says probate judges "may" issue marriage licences, but doesn't force them to do so.
Republican Sen. Greg Albritton proposed the change in state law. He said he believes it should accommodate probate judges' concerns and allow people to get marriage documents everywhere.
"There are many areas that are not conducting any marriages at all in the state. That puts a burden on those residents to travel somewhere else," Albritton said. "I think it is going to allow all of Alabama to engage in matrimony. I think that is a very good thing."
He pushed the change for several years before it was approved this legislative session.
When the Alabama House of Representatives approved the change in May, Rep. Neil Rafferty, the only openly gay member of the House, said the change was "born out of prejudice."
"It accommodates a handful of judges who couldn't get their personal feelings, couldn't check those at the door, and couldn't do their jobs," Rafferty, D-Birmingham, told reporters in May.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.