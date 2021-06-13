The Limestone Master Gardener Association selected the home at 504 Brookwood Drive in Athens as the first Yard of the Month for the 2021 year. The home is owned by Doris Stewart, and the yard includes multicolored azaleas blooming across the front and back. Doris and her late husband, James, moved to the area and home more than 40 years ago. They planted each flower, bush and tree in the yard. Doris maintains the landscape, grass and all. Master Gardeners said the back yard is like walking through a mini botanical garden with arbors, sitting areas, hanging plants and — if not flowering now — will produce color summer long and into the fall. Doris said grooming the yard is mental and physical therapy for her.