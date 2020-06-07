The Limestone County Master Gardeners recently recognized the yard of Tom and Linda Rogers at 22168 Indian Trace Road as May 2020's Yard of the Month. In addition to the work they have already put into the yard, the couple have plans to add white roses to the landscape.
Master Gardeners announce May Yard of the Month
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Joyce Lovelady Tucker, 87, of Athens, Alabama, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her residence. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at O'Neal Church of Christ with Matt Taylor, Barry Tucker, Larry Tucker and Greg Tucker officiating with burial in O'Neal Cemetery. Visitation is 1 p.m. until service …
Sheila Ann Thomas, 56, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Sheila was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. There will be a private family visitation followed by a grav…
James "Jim" Marcus Shew, 90, of Athens, Alabama, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Shew was born December 8, 1929, in Centre, Alabama. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Athens and retired from the Army Missile Command. He was an Army veteran of the Korean W…
Twila Sandlin, 94, of Athens, Alabama, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her residence. Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Spry Funeral Home with burial in Dement Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Friday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victim ID'd in morning wreck on I-65
- Athens man among 7 killed in Morgan County
- Athens High alumni raising funds to remove Confederate memorial
- PROTEST IN ATHENS: Multiple marches planned after Minneapolis death
- Arrest reports for 6/3/20
- New details revealed in death of Aniah Blanchard
- Arrest reports for 6/1/20
- COVID-19 IN LIMESTONE: County surpasses 100 cases
- COUNTY SCHOOLS: Lead nurse discusses changes for next year
- Athens Saturday Market to open June 6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.