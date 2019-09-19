An aging greenhouse on the campus of Athens Middle School could lead to new partnerships between the Limestone County Master Gardeners Association and area schools.
The greenhouse sits near athletic fields on what was the former high school campus on U.S. 31. About a year and a half ago, Athens City Schools gave the 30-by-90-foot greenhouse to the Master Gardeners for use.
“We'd been trying to figure out what to do with it,” said Janet Hunt, who leads the Master Gardeners. “We learned from people who know a lot about greenhouses that it would have to be rebuilt. Greenhouses age with time, and it's not letting enough light in.”
Hunt estimated it would cost about $60,000 to $70,000 to rebuild it. Until that money can be raised, the group will use it for demonstrations to educate the public about the joys of gardening and conservation.
“We'd like to do some educational things, like set up a demonstration on water conservation by putting rain barrels under gutters,” she said. “Our hope is to meet with teachers who have an interest in working with the Master Gardeners.”
To that end, the group is interested in building on its relationship with Athens City Schools to add an educational component. It's also interested in working more closely with Athens State University, Athens Bible School and Lindsay Lane Christian Academy. The group is particularly interested in forming a mentoring program with Athens State.
Though the greenhouse isn't suitable for growing, it may be used to store plants to be sold during the group's fundraising plant sale in April. Hunt said the greenhouse may also be used for public workshops to be offered for a nominal fee to cover supplies.
“(We) really want to have greater visibility in Limestone County,” Hunt said. “Many people still do not know what the Master Gardeners program is.”
The group plans to do some landscaping around the greenhouse, including adding flower beds. It would also like to build a fenced-off area at the rear of the greenhouse to store equipment and plants that don't need to be in the greenhouse.
Hunt said group members would appreciate monetary donations from the community to help bring their plans to fruition. They would also gladly accept plant donations from local nurseries that can be resold at the group's plant sale.
About the Master Gardeners
Since the group's inaugural class in 1992, more than 200 people have received Master Gardeners training. Each year, the group's members perform more than 4,000 hours of volunteer work in the county through a variety of projects.
The group's main objectives are:
• To extend the Master Gardener’s knowledge of and interests in horticulture and related activities;
• Provide horticultural community service opportunities for its members; and
• Provide opportunities for its members to meet and associate with others who have similar horticultural interests.
Visit the Limestone County Master Gardeners page on Facebook for more information or contact Hunt at 256-614-3530 or jhunt9155@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.