Mayor Ronnie Marks presented three local students with Athens Mayor's Youth Commission scholarship funds Friday. An independent committee reviewed scholarship applications and scored them to determine the recipients. The Youth Commission used some of its funding from Dekko Foundation for a scholarship for a graduating member. Initially, the group set up $500 for a scholarship. However, the group accepted grant proposals from nonprofits with a project that will benefit Athens, and in order to fund more projects, the students voted to lower the scholarship to $300. That inspired two anonymous donors to give $200 for additional scholarships. David Fontanez received the $300 Youth Commission Scholarship. Elizabeth Hobbs and Marci Hall each received $100 Youth Commission Mentors Scholarships.
