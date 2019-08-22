Students in the Athens Mayor's Youth Commission will have a lot in store for them this school year.
In conjunction with Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, students will apply for grant funding to support a hazardous waste collection event. Students will also oversee WOW! community grant projects that were funded last year but are not yet completed, and they will help a local nonprofit develop and conduct a public survey.
The commission will also be a part of several programs, including the commission's First Responder Day and a trip to the wastewater plant. Officials are hoping students can tour Pryor Field Airport with new airport manager Adam Foutz.
Applications for new members for the Athens Mayor's Youth Commission will be available Sept. 1. A link to applications will be available on the “Athens Mayor's Youth Commission” Facebook page, and copies of applications will be sent to Athens Highs School, Athens Bible School and Lindsay Lane Christian Academy.
Last year's members should receive an email asking if they are interested in serving this year. New members will need letters of recommendation from a minister, coach, teacher, employer or other non-relative.
Students are required to perform community service and attend meetings, including one Athens City Council meeting and one Athens City Schools Board of Education meeting. Youth commission meetings start in October and continue until May.
For more information, call City of Athens Communications Specialist Holly Hollman at 256-262-1399.
