People who own dilapidated structures within the city of Athens are being warned to repair them or face penalties, including possible demolition of the structure.
At the Dec. 23 City Council meeting, Athen Mayor Ronnie Marks said he's been working with police and code enforcement officers to address some structures. He plans to make remediating or demolishing unsafe structures a priority in 2020.
“We need to get back on this project. We've slacked off, and we've got several we need to look at,” the mayor said. “I want to get these areas back on our agenda for demolition. They're an eyesore and it's been going on a long time.”
Three specific structures discussed at the meeting included:
• A former poultry warehouse at the corner of Monroe and West Hobbs Street that was being eyed for a possible brewpub. The building was purchased in 2017 by former Athens Main Street Director Melanie Newton and her husband, Tom Newton. “I'm going to bring that back to the council,” Marks said;
• A burned house on Coleman Avenue near Browns Ferry Street; and
• A home in the 1500 block of South Houston that Marks said was “in pretty rough shape.” He added there's a burned building at the rear of the property.
