Mazda Toyota Manufacturing announced Thursday during a livestreamed press conference that it will be putting an additional $830 million investment into its automobile manufacturing plant in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.
According to officials from the company, the investment will add cutting-edge manufacturing technologies to its production lines as well as providing enhanced training to its workforce.
“Toyota’s presence in Alabama continues to build excitement about future opportunities that lie ahead, both for our economy and for the residents of our great state,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “Mazda and Toyota’s increased commitment to the development of this manufacturing plant reiterates their belief in the future of manufacturing in America and the potential for the state of Alabama to be an economic leader in the wake of unprecedented economic change.”
According to Mazda Toyota Manufacturing Vice President of Administration Mark Brazeal, the company has hired 600 employees so far of up to 4,000 members of the future workforce. He said this additional $830 million brings Mazda Toyota's total investment to $2.3 billion.
“This additional investment reaffirms Mazda Toyota's commitment to produce quality vehicles right here in the United States, specifically in Huntsville and Limestone County,” Brazeal said.
He said the company is currently hiring production team leaders and will resume taking applications for production team members late this fall.
Both a Mazda vehicle and a to-be-announced Toyota SUV will be produced at the Huntsville location.
According to Ivey, the plant has the capacity to produce 150,000 units each per year of the Mazda and Toyota vehicles. The first completed vehicles are expected to roll off assembly lines next year.
“Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is proud to call Alabama home,” Brazeal said. “Through strong support from our state and local partners, we have been able to further incorporate cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, provide world-class training for team members and develop the highest quality production processes. As we prepare for the start of production next year, we look forward to developing our future workforce and serving as a hometown company for many years to come.”
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle thanks Mazda Toyota for their partnership with the city and vision for the future. He said the plant will bring in an addition $4 million in tax revenue each year.
“People in our city will have jobs available for many years out of this plan,” he said. “It is very important we realize the value this partnership brings us.”
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said the increased tax revenue will be “major” for the county's education system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.