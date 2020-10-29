Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing recently unveiled its new logo for the corporation, and the most prominent color featured is one designed by a Limestone County student.
Elizabeth Bailon, now a junior at Tanner High, thought her attempt at mixing a unique color for the manufacturing plant in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County would be too dark, but it quickly won the favor of her classmates at Limestone County Career Technical Center. Named "MaTo Crimson," the color blends Mazda soul red, Toyota Barcelona red and the red in Alabama's state flag with a bit of black and gray.
The color was first used to paint a Toyota Corolla prototype, and MTM loved it so much, they "ended up sending us six more prototype shells," LCCTC Principal Vince Green said. Now, it's the main color featured in its corporate logo.
"The development process for the MTM logo was very intentional," said Mark Brazeal, MTM vice president of administration. "We solicited the collaboration and support of our entire team — from production employees to executive officers — to ensure there was meaning in nearly every facet of the design. We want North Alabama to see our logo as a reminder of our commitment to serve as a hometown company as much as we want our team to be inspired and motivated to build the highest quality products for our customers every day."
In addition to the crimson color, the logo features the letters "MTM," composed of two sides joined by three lines representing the company origin and foundation of support from its parent companies, Mazda Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation. The logo was developed through a partnership with Red Sage Communications, a North Alabama marketing agency.
Mike Raney, Bailon's teacher at LCCTC, said he was proud to learn it was one of his students behind the colors used.
"Everybody that's associated with me knows about this," he said, praising Bailon's work at the tech center, with MTM and other projects. "It's hard not to tell it."
Bailon, at 16, isn't sure what she's going to do after high school, but Raney said he hopes to get her working outside the tech center and earning real-world experience if she returns to the class next year. If she decides to continue working with automotive painting, there might just be an opportunity for her at MTM, which highlighted their latest employment figures in a release about the corporate logo.
Currently, the corporation has hired more than 750 employees for its plant in Limestone County and met several milestones toward plant completion, according to the release.
"As we prepare to resume applications for production team members in the upcoming months and continue to make strides toward start of production, we are so proud to reveal our logo to the community," Brazeal said. "We look forward to being here, building our team and offering excting opportunities to join us for many, many years to come."
Those interested in applying to work at MTM can visit findabetterjob.com/MazdaToyota for more information.
