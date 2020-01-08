Anyone seeking a production job with the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. plant may start applying Monday, Jan. 13, according to a press release from Alabama Industrial Development Training.
Production team members represent the largest percentage of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing workforce. The plant will hire a total of 4,000 new team members in order to meet its production projections, though 3,000 of those will be production jobs.
The first hiring phase of production team members will open Monday and continue on a rolling basis through 2022.
“They will be responsible for the hands-on assembly of the 300,000 vehicles that will be manufactured at its 3.7 million-square-foot plant in Huntsville, and are a vital part of the MTM team,” the release said.
Applicants will begin online at www.mazdatoyota.com where they will provide basic contact information, work history, and answer a few questions. Applicants who meet hiring criteria are then invited to take an online assessment, which includes a written portion.
Candidates who advance beyond the online assessment will then be invited to an assessment center, which will place the applicant in a simulated plant environment to assess their skills at various tasks. “This will help ensure that qualified candidates are matched to positions suited to their skills and abilities,” the release said.
Job offers are contingent upon a successful background check, drug screening and physical.
The release said the volume of anticipated applicants means that the timeline from assessment to job offer could take up to three months. Team member positions, duties and details describing the application process can all be found at mazdatoyota.com.
