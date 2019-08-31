When North Alabama native Lance Fulks accepted the position of general manager of assembly with Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., he anticipated some challenges.
However, his 20 years of experience in manufacturing couldn’t prepare him for one important decision that would define MTMUS’s place in Huntsville’s history.
“I honestly didn’t know if they would take my idea seriously,” said Fulks, a University of Alabama Huntsville graduate with a degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering.
“When MTMUS’s management asked me to help come up with names for our two lines, I didn’t know how to start. I froze,” he said. “This task was something I ordinarily wouldn’t do, however it provided me with an opportunity to get creative, especially being from North Alabama.”
After contemplating the colors of the Alabama state flag and countless other ideas, Fulks thought about the Rocket City’s rich heritage as the birthplace of our nation’s space program.
“Growing up near Huntsville as a child, we took regular school field trips to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center to learn about the city’s significance in the space program,” he said. “If you’re from the region, everyone has a connection or story about the space program, whether it’s a relative, neighbor, or a friend, so the solution was an obvious one.”
When Fulks proposed naming the plant's two production lines “Apollo” and “Discovery,” officials loved the idea. He said naming the lines after the space programs acts as motivation for all MTMUS team members.
Construction of MTMUS remains on schedule, with the start of production expected to begin in 2021. Up to 4,000 new jobs will be created and hiring is underway.
More than 2,500 construction workers have been on-site during peak construction. MTMUS officials have said 70 percent of those workers would be from Alabama.
Those interested in working at the plant should visit MazdaToyota.com.
