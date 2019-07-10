Toyota is shifting future production plans at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County and will instead build a new yet-to-be-announced SUV, according to a press release.
This shift is in response to changing market demands and a growing consumer appetite for light trucks and SUVs which are achieving record sales, including Toyota’s best-selling RAV4, the release said.
More details related to the future SUV will be released at a later date. Production of the Toyota Corolla, which was set to be built at the Huntsville MTM plant, continues at Toyota’s plant in Blue Springs, Mississippi.
Construction of MTMUS in Huntsville remains on schedule, with the start of production expected to begin in 2021. Up to 4,000 new jobs will be created and hiring is underway.
In August 2017, Toyota and Mazda announced a collaboration to establish MTMUS, a $1.6 billion joint venture that will assemble up to 300,000 vehicles annually.
