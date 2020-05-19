The hiring process at Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing USA has continued despite the coronavirus pandemic, with 100 new employees joining the team during April, according to the company.
Mazda-Toyota halted the current intake of applications so the current pool of applicants can be assessed. The assessment process began anew May 11 and will continue to run according to plans put in place by the company.
“We have made a commitment to hire up to 4,000 employees total, and we are at 550 now,” Toni Eberhart, Mazda-Toyota spokesperson, said. “We paused our intake of applications for production employees due to our plans we previously had in place, not because of COVID-19.”
Eberhart said the company has put new safety features in place to help combat the spread of coronavirus and will continue to hire other positions besides production employees for now.
She said halting the application intake is necessary to give the company time to assess the already accrued pool of applicants. The company will begin taking applications again for production employees later this year.
Eberhart said that mass hirings for the company will continue through 2022 according to the company's plan. The first line of production for Toyota vehicles is planned to begin in 2021, with another line for Mazda vehicles to begin production afterward.
Visit www.aidt.edu/jobs to view available positions and apply.
According to a release from the company, many aspects of the construction of the new 3.7-million-square-foot facility have been completed, with things like electrical work and piping/ducting still left to be installed.
