Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is ready to resume the search for production team member positions Monday, with a Facebook Live event sharing more details about the process set for Friday.
"When you join the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing team, you become a part of something bigger,” said Janette Hostettler, vice president of production for MTM. “Our production team member positions are career opportunities on a world-class team of highly-skilled, high-trained coworkers supported by leadership committed to the individual success of each employee on our team.”
Hostettler encouraged those interested in joining the team to visit facebook.com/aidtedu and watch the Facebook Live event starting 3:30 p.m. Friday. The livestream is scheduled to last about half an hour and feature Hostettler, AIDT Communications Specialist Hannah Hartline, MTM Talent Acquisition Specialist Jena Huskey and Mitch Hewlett, MTM production team leader in assembly, as speakers.
According to a release from MTM, the starting wage for production team members is $17 per hour. People interested in applying for open positions may submit applications at MazdaToyota.com beginning Monday.
“The partnership between the state of Alabama and Mazda Toyota Manufacturing has been great not only for our state but also our citizens," said Ed Castile, director of AIDT. "We’re proud to support their hiring and training needs as they move into the next phase of their process and give more Alabamians an opportunity to jump start their manufacturing careers.”
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is a jointly owned and operated automotive production plant. The $2.3-billion facility in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County is expected to create up to 4,000 jobs and have the capacity to assemble up to 300,000 vehicles per year beginning in 2021.
