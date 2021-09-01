The recent conviction of former Limestone Sheriff Mike Blakely left a void in the position, one temporarily filled by Limestone Coroner Mike West.
The void has now been filled, as Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday appointed Joshua McLaughlin to the position, effective immediately.
“Joshua McLaughlin not only embodies the best qualities of a dedicated member of law enforcement, but also that of someone who is committed to serving their community, being a man of faith and of his family. I am proud to appoint Mr. McLaughlin to serve as Limestone County Sheriff,” Ivey said in a release. “He believes, first and foremost, in protecting his community, the rule of law and the rights of others. Throughout his career in law enforcement, he has proven to be an advocate for personal accountability, but also a believer in second chances.”
McLaughlin is currently the chief investigator for the district attorney's office in Limestone County. He has been with the DA's office since April 2014.
He has prior experience working with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office as a narcotics investigator.
According to Ivey's office, he has also been “involved in various community and state outreach, including serving on the CASA of North Alabama Board of Directors, the executive committee of the Alabama District Attorney Investigators Association, the Independent Shooting Review Advisory Council and (as) a Sunday school teacher and children’s ministry leader at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church.”
“The people of Limestone County deserve to have total confidence and trust in their elected officials, and I am confident that will be restored with Joshua McLaughlin,” Ivey said.
McLaughlin will serve out the remainder of Blakely's term, which ends in 2022.
