Athens citizens wanting to know more about what will be developed at the former Pilgrim's Pride property on Pryor Street are invited to attend public meetings next month.
The first public meeting is set for 6–8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Athens City Hall on Hobbs Street. A Facebook post by architectural firm Nashville-based Farmer Morgan describes it as an opening presentation and visioning workshop.
A work session is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, with another from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. The meetings are described as being “open all day for community input.”
A final closing presentation and pinup review is set for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. It will also be a public meeting.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said he's excited for the community to be a part of the process and encouraged citizen participation. He said the Mayor's Youth Commission had already offered input on the project.
“It really is their future park,” he said of the commission. “One (commissioner) said she'd like to see an outdoor amphitheater for concerts and to be able to walk downtown.”
City Council President Harold Wales said he's already received input from citizens, and he plans to pass those suggestions along to Farmer Morgan. Ideas he's received include adding a splash pad for children and a dog park.
“A lot of people want a place to let their animals get some exercise and play,” he said.
Wales wants the park to resemble Delano Park in Decatur, which he visited while the council was determining what to do with the Pilgrim's Pride property.
“It's really nice, and it has benches, shade and things for children to play with,” he said of the park. “It was just a peaceful place.”
Jimmy Gill Park
As Athens officials prepare to talk about the new park, Marks and Wales were asked about the future of Jimmy Gill Park, which was moved from its location on West Sanderfer Road to make room for the new Toyota Boshoku plant.
Marks said the city had completed the purchase of the old Woodland Golf Course property near the intersection of West Sanderfer Road and South Hine Street, which is where the park will be relocated. In May, the council approved buying the 60-acre property for $1 million. The park will occupy at least five of those ares in the area where the golf course clubhouse once stood.
As part of the project agreement between Toyota Boshoku and Athens, the company agreed to contribute $300,000 toward the relocation of the park.
Wales said now that site testing and due diligence on the property has been completed, there is nothing stopping the relocation efforts. He hopes the project could get underway this spring. Marks hopes the park can be completed by late May or early June, depending on the weather.
“This is a commitment to the community, and the relocation of Jimmy Gill Park will stay a top priority,” Marks said.
