Athens Police Department received multiple calls of shots fired in the city over the holiday weekend, though no one was injured in either case and no arrests have been made, an official said.
The first shooting was reported around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Levert Avenue. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said when officers arrived, the caller said they had discovered four bullet holes in their 2005 Cadillac CTS.
Johnson said there is a suspect in the case but no arrest had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
The second shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Vine Street, near the location of a shooting last week. Johnson said officers arrived to find 19 shots had been fired at a residence and two vehicles.
He said witnesses told officers the shots came from an older model burgundy SUV. There were no injuries reported. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 256-233-8700.
