Athens police investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of shooting two men at an Athens grocery store parking lot on Christmas night.
Capt. Trevor Harris told The News Courier police responded to reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. at G & G Grocery parking lot, at the corner of U.S. 72 and Hine Street.
"Officers quickly responded and found two men had been shot," Harris said. "One man was taken by ambulance to Athens-Limestone Hospital. The other victim was transported to the hospital by family. Neither victim is believed to have life-threatening injuries."
Police withheld the names of the victims, so no other information about their conditions was available Thursday afternoon.
Investigators have not determined the motive for the shootings, Harris said.
"Officers and detectives continue to speak with witnesses and process evidence collected during the course of this investigation," he said.
Anyone who witnessed the shootings or knows anything about the crimes is asked to call Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700 or contact the department's website at https://www.athensalabama.us/206/police and use the online tip form to leave information. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
If an arrest is made in the case, police will provide an update, Harris said.
