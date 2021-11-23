The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic left many public events in limbo last year. Even if an event on the calendar was still held, the crowd drawn tended to be lesser than in previous years.
Though the 2020 Christmas Open House hosted by Athens Main Street and the Greater Limestone Chamber of Commerce still drew a nice crowd, the 2021 installment of the annual event blew merchant's expectations away.
Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson said this year's open house, held Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 21, exceeded expectations and brought numerous people to downtown Athens to shop and have fun.
“I had a merchant tell me that in the 20 years they have been in their store, this Saturday was the best day they have ever had,” Richardson said. “I think that speaks volumes.”
Richardson said attendance was so good that several of the participating vendors reported running out of items by Sunday, the third day of the event.
“I feel like last weekend is the first significant shopping weekend of the Christmas season,” she said. “We like to get that kicked off in a festive and event-filled way. The open house is brings people downtown, and the Christmas season is make or break for many small businesses. I talked with several merchants, and they said the turnout was fantastic.”
The annual event featured shopping downtown, vendors and an ice skating rink set up on Marion Street as well as a number of food trucks. Children were able to get their picture taken with Santa Claus, and another photo op involving lighted signs with the words “Merry & Bright” and “#ATH” was provided.
“I would like to thank the community for coming out and supporting our local businesses,” Richardson said.
Chamber President Pammie Jimmar took to the streets to interview and highlight some of the vendors that participated in the open house in a video posted to the Chamber's social media.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” Jimmar said in the video. “We need them as much as they need us.”
