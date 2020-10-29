Hunters, fishers and camping enthusiasts have a new option when shopping for their outdoor needs at Miller Outdoors and More in Ardmore.
The local family business first started as Millers' Custom Calls in 2013, and owners Chris and Lara Miller decided 2020 was the chance to expand into Miller Outdoors and More. The online store opened in January, with a physical location opening at 30480 Ardmore Ave. earlier this month.
A soft opening was held Oct. 10, and hours are currently 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Chris Miller said after the official grand opening Nov. 7, they plan to be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays with a possibility for later hours during hunting season.
"We're kind of a unique place," Miller said of the family store. "We're not carrying just hunting and fishing stuff. We're carrying stuff for everyday husband and wife, so while the husband shops, the wife can shop as well."
That includes everything from candy and snacks to candles and wax melts, as well as guns, game calls, ammunition, fishing tackle, clothing, gift items and more. There's even plans to carry infant and children's items soon, as well as offer hunting and fishing license renewals.
Miller said the community response has been "pretty good, actually," adding, "I think it's going to do even better once we can open every day."
"I believe Miller Outdoors and More is not only a wonderful addition to The Greater Ardmore Chamber but also to our Ardmore community," said Yolandia Eubanks, director of the Chamber. "They are offering their customers the opportunity to shop locally and support several local retailers in one store, but also they are giving you a unique shopping experience here in our own backdoor."
Visit Miller Outdoors and More on Facebook for more information about the store. Miller said online sales are currently on hold while they focus on getting the store open and running, "but eventually, we're going to start back up."
