Mario Stanley of Athens loves his pit bull puppy, Milo, but he didn't know what to do with the rambunctious 7-month-old puppy when the city passed a no-tethering law in March.
The law meant residents could no longer tie up their dogs in the yard and leave them. They had to take them outside on a leash for a bathroom break or to enjoy the outdoors, then bring them indoors. Or they had to build a shaded kennel in the yard for their dog to stay or take a break. The idea was to prevent residents from leaving dogs outside on ropes or chains for days on end, alone and open to attack by other dogs or predators.
Stanley didn't have a problem with the no-tethering ordinance. He just didn't have the money to buy Milo a kennel.
"I just can't afford it right now," Stanley said. "I couldn't leave Milo in the house all day because he doesn't like it. He wants to be outdoors."
Stanley is currently living with his mother on Coman Street, but he plans to find his own place as soon as possible, he said. He works at Cisco and serves his country with the Alabama National Guard 117th Air Refueling Wing. He has been with the Air Force since 2008. In addition to serving his country, he serves the community by delivering Meals On Wheels to the elderly and homebound.
He was at work when he found an abandoned puppy and named it Milo.
To keep Milo outdoors and happy, Stanley put him in a large wire dog crate, erected a large, free-standing sun shade over the crate and placed a large fan facing the dog. While one could tell from the setup Stanley loves his dog, the arrangement did not meet the city ordinance, which requires kennels for dogs, not crates.
Although Stanley understood the difference between crates and kennels, Suzanne Carter, with the North Alabama Animal Warriors, said some residents do not seem to understand the difference. Dog crates and pet carriers are small containers for pets. A kennel is a large fenced-in area of grass where a dog can move about freely.
The NAAW saw Milo's setup and offered their help. Since the no-tethering ordinance was passed, the group has raised money and volunteered their time to buy and erect kennels for those who cannot afford to do so. They ask for the resident who receives a kennel to also agree to have their dog spayed or neutered, so there won't be more animals in need.
Two volunteers — Mary Ransom Powers and Chas Miller — recently came to Stanley's home and worked with him for two days to build a kennel for Milo. The active dog loves his new apartment, which contains his doghouse, water, food and favorite squeaky toys.
Stanley said he appreciated getting the kennel and will take it with him when he moves.
Donations needed
NAAW wants to continue to build kennels for residents in need, but they are down to their last $400, Powers said.
"We desperately need monetary donations for fencing and kennels," she said.
Those who wish to support the cause can do so through PayPal at https://www.paypal.me/naanimalwarriors or by making a check out to North Alabama Animal Warriors and dropping it off at Midgard Self Storage, 110 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens, across from Lowe's on U.S. 72.
The group also needs donations of other items, including tarps, bungee cords, weatherproof zip ties, water buckets, medium/large carabiner clips, cedar shavings, outdoor sun shades and wire to secure chain-link fencing to kennel poles.
To donate any of these items, take them to Midgard Self Storage.
How to report
If you see an animal whose owner is not complying with the city's no-tethering ordinance, or if you see an animal being abused, call Athens Animal Control at 256-232-7230.
Make sure you obtain the address of the home where tethering or abuse is occurring and include your callback number. If possible, snap a photograph of what you see.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.